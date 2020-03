Long exposure in the Wind

I went for a walk at Mother's Beach on Saturday. I wanted to try the Spectre App. Turns out this isn't the best app for this but at $3 I won't complain. It was windy and though it does a good job hand held I think the wind blurred the land on the edge. But love how this looks like a large wave forming when the waves were very small. Want to try it when there isn't any wind.