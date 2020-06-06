Previous
Storm Clouds by joansmor
Photo 2386

Storm Clouds

We were going to walk at the beach but our timing was off as you can see. So we walked at an open ice rink that is undercover and of course no ice this time of year. Hoping for better results today.
6th June 2020

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks like the same weather that is approaching us, lovely shot and shades of grey.
June 7th, 2020  
*lynn ace
I still love seeing the beach!
June 7th, 2020  
