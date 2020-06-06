Sign up
Photo 2386
Storm Clouds
We were going to walk at the beach but our timing was off as you can see. So we walked at an open ice rink that is undercover and of course no ice this time of year. Hoping for better results today.
6th June 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Tags
beach
,
clouds
,
storm
,
mothers
Diana
ace
That looks like the same weather that is approaching us, lovely shot and shades of grey.
June 7th, 2020
*lynn
ace
I still love seeing the beach!
June 7th, 2020
