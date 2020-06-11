Sign up
Photo 2391
Classic Red Phone Booth Revisited
Some of you may remember I found this in January and was amazed. So when I was in the area on Wednesday I thought I would find it again. A much prettier picture with the sea roses rather than the snowbank.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
searose
redphonebooth
FBailey
ace
How unusual to see one not in the UK - does it work?
June 12th, 2020
Wylie
ace
great find!
June 12th, 2020
