Take it all in by joansmor
Take it all in

I was asked to create a tutorial on taking sunrise/sunset photos and then create a page demonstrating with some of my pictures. This is a link to the tutorial for anyone who is interested though I suspect most of you could write on too. https://www.annaaspnesdesigns.com/how-to-take-better-sunrise-and-sunset-photos/
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Joan Robillard

