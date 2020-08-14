Sign up
Photo 2455
Take it all in
I was asked to create a tutorial on taking sunrise/sunset photos and then create a page demonstrating with some of my pictures. This is a link to the tutorial for anyone who is interested though I suspect most of you could write on too.
https://www.annaaspnesdesigns.com/how-to-take-better-sunrise-and-sunset-photos/
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
Tags
sunrise
,
tutorial
,
scrappage
