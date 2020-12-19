Previous
Fog and a dusting of snow in the morning. by joansmor
Photo 2582

Fog and a dusting of snow in the morning.

We had a storm that deposited 19 inches of snow last Thursday and then last night we got about an inch. But driving to work I noticed fog floating over the snow. I felt the need to grab a photo or two.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Joan Robillard

Really pretty
December 21st, 2020  
This days I’m watching Fargo TV Series. The background is very similar. Be warm.
December 21st, 2020  
