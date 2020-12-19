Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2582
Fog and a dusting of snow in the morning.
We had a storm that deposited 19 inches of snow last Thursday and then last night we got about an inch. But driving to work I noticed fog floating over the snow. I felt the need to grab a photo or two.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3052
photos
177
followers
74
following
707% complete
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st December 2020 6:59am
Tags
snow
,
fog
Milanie
ace
Really pretty
December 21st, 2020
Juan B.
ace
This days I’m watching Fargo TV Series. The background is very similar. Be warm.
December 21st, 2020
365 Project
