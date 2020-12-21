Previous
Next
Winter Dip by joansmor
Photo 2584

Winter Dip

I am behind again. I am trying to get caught up again. I don't know how it happens. This is a couple I saw last Sunday and I waited for them to get in all the way and I eventually lost patience.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
708% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise