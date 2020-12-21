Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2584
Winter Dip
I am behind again. I am trying to get caught up again. I don't know how it happens. This is a couple I saw last Sunday and I waited for them to get in all the way and I eventually lost patience.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Tags
winter
,
dip
