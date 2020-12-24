Previous
Photo 2587

Another attempt with my extension tubes

Oh boy can't find the foot for my tripod. So I need to order a new one. I think I had it on the camera and it became lose and fell off.

But I balanced on some things so I didn't have to hold. I think this isn't bad. It also gets me caught up on my days as I like to post a picture a day after.
Joan Robillard

