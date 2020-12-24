Sign up
Photo 2587
Another attempt with my extension tubes
Oh boy can't find the foot for my tripod. So I need to order a new one. I think I had it on the camera and it became lose and fell off.
But I balanced on some things so I didn't have to hold. I think this isn't bad. It also gets me caught up on my days as I like to post a picture a day after.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th December 2020 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
