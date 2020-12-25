Christmas breakfast

I microwaved the cheese omelet in a special dish I have. And the sweet roll is made from frozen bread dough with a maple glaze.

I post how I made the roll if you should be interested.

I left the frozen dough in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning I cut it up into 9 pieces and rolled the pieces into balls. I placed the balls into a square pan that I had sprayed with oil. I let that rise for probably 90 minutes. I then took about 1/4 a cup of light cream, about 2-3 tablespoons of maple syrup (you could use honey} and enough powdered sugar to bring to the consistency of a glaze. I heated in the microwave for a moment and just before I baked I put the glaze over the top of the rolls - reserving a little to put on the rolls when finished baking. I backed at 350 for half an hour. YUM YUM And oh so easy