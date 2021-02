Walking the dog - this time with dog seen

I loved the blues that were in my photos this day and the reflections of people walking on the wet sands. I want to participate in Flash of Red but I post a day behind so I have to finish January. I get to pick up my computer on Wednesday. It was the motherboard that the Dell technician replaced at the end of last year. It was his first motherboard and obviously, he still had some learning to do. I can't seem to get hold of tell but my technician only charged me for an hour's work so I am happy.