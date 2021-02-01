Sign up
Photo 2626
More walkers, More reflections
My first photo for Flash of Red 2021. I posting bw photos and will try to comply with rules but mostly just going to enjoy things.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th January 2021 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
gooches
,
for2021
