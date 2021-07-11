Previous
Water Ski Jump by joansmor
Photo 2786

Water Ski Jump

FOr a short time, the water was like glass and I got this photo of the ski jump. I was waiting for the other walker and when they caught up I would take a closer shot. But the breeze picked up and ruffled the water surface. Oh well another day,
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Joan Robillard

Lin ace
Still a wonderful reflection, even with the wind - nicely done!
July 13th, 2021  
