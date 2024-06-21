Previous
Kennebunk Plains
Kennebunk Plains

They were called the blueberry plains when I was a child. You could go there and pick blueberries. I think the blueberries are all gone and now it is a Wildlife management area. It is where I took yesterday's photo.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Suzanne ace
Thanks for the interesting info. Looks a beautiful area.
June 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Pic👍😊
June 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
This looks almost like a film image. Nice!
June 21st, 2024  
