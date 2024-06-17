Previous
The mountains in the distance. by joansmor
Photo 3857

The mountains in the distance.

Took this picture when I was out roaming the other day. We are expecting a heatwave starting tomorrow. I may take a ride in the afternoons in my car think the car AC may be better than the room AC.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful!
June 17th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
It almost looks like the Blue Ridge Mountains with the smoky look in the distance. It's one of my favorite places to be.
June 17th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Such a beautiful view with lovely summer layers.
June 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a lovely view!
June 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful view
June 17th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Spectacular view!
June 17th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s a beautiful vista.
June 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely view.
June 17th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
June 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous view!
June 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot with a great view.
June 18th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the layers in your image. Beautiful colors.
June 18th, 2024  
