Drink up

I was supposed to post earlier but I guess I am allowed to fall behind. When I was finally allowed to drink clear liquids I could have these two cups (1 ounce each) in an hour. I would do one each half-hour. I then went to drinking as much as I want and I went a little crazy. Then I was allowed an iced coffee because coffee can help move things. Now today if I can handle solids I get to go home. I did not have an operation or need to do the dye. We are hoping that the new diet and the fact I am cleaned out will help reset my bowel. Fingers crossed. For all who said I keep up a could spirit all the time that isn't actually true because I got upset with the Nurses this morning. I won't bore you with the details. But we have kissed and made up. So I am back to my normal self. But in the hospital not always easy to be a happy patient all the time.