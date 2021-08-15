Sign up
Photo 2821
The stare down
Zero is trying to stare at Jane to get some of her food. But Jane is staring her down. I the end Zero won out.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
6
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3295
photos
180
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
14th August 2021 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stare
,
jane
,
zero
Lin
ace
This gives me a big smile! I would have guessed Zero won!
August 16th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Ha ha! I too thought Zero would win!
August 17th, 2021
bruni
ace
What happened to share, share alike. I guess Jane gave in.
August 17th, 2021
RonM
ace
Great story image. Of course, Zero has all the aces...
August 17th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Haha too cute!
August 17th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great capature
August 17th, 2021
