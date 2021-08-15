Previous
The stare down by joansmor
Photo 2821

The stare down

Zero is trying to stare at Jane to get some of her food. But Jane is staring her down. I the end Zero won out.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Joan Robillard

Lin
This gives me a big smile! I would have guessed Zero won!
August 16th, 2021  
Lou Ann
Ha ha! I too thought Zero would win!
August 17th, 2021  
bruni
What happened to share, share alike. I guess Jane gave in.
August 17th, 2021  
RonM
Great story image. Of course, Zero has all the aces...
August 17th, 2021  
Islandgirl
Haha too cute!
August 17th, 2021  
gloria jones
Great capature
August 17th, 2021  
