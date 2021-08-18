Sign up
Photo 2824
Another view
One of the first views we saw. Could have spent the day if it wasn't so warm. Such a lovely place
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th August 2021 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mt
,
agamenticus
Pat Knowles
ace
Love your edit here Joan….there is lots of detail & the view looks amazing!
August 19th, 2021
