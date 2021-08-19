Sign up
Photo 2825
The new plants
You can see the five plants the landscaper picked out to help me attack bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Already working. It will be beautiful when they fill in.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
Tags
flowers
,
deck
sarah
ace
Oh you are going to be able to get some great shots
August 20th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Attack or attract?? Lovely porch
August 20th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
What a lovely porch to sit on and watch the birds!
August 20th, 2021
