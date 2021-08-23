The newest carpenter

My nieces are getting a deck put onto the above-ground pool they had installed last summer. It is quite large and Kayla who works part-time for Lowes is learning to do some of the work on the deck herself. I like to learn to things when my husband and worked on projects but not power equipment. I am proud of her for not just standing on the sideline. Not that there is anything wrong with standing on the sidelines. We each go where we feel comfortable.

Almost forgot to mention her sister is the one who took this picture with my camera. It was hot that day and I asked her to get a few shots for me and she did.