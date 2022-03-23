Previous
Southern Maine Veteran's Cemetery by joansmor
Southern Maine Veteran's Cemetery

Decided to take a ride over to the Veteran's Cemetery to take a couple of photos. I love how the stones form different patterns depending on where you stand to photograph them.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Casablanca
Military cemeteries the world over are so orderly and neat.
March 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Nice capture.
March 23rd, 2022  
Islandgirl
Neat cemetery!
March 23rd, 2022  
Milanie
Oh, so true. A nicely kept cemetery
March 23rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon
Nice patterns but so sad
March 23rd, 2022  
