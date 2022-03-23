Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3041
Southern Maine Veteran's Cemetery
Decided to take a ride over to the Veteran's Cemetery to take a couple of photos. I love how the stones form different patterns depending on where you stand to photograph them.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3515
photos
187
followers
84
following
833% complete
View this month »
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
23rd March 2022 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
,
veteran's
Casablanca
ace
Military cemeteries the world over are so orderly and neat.
March 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice capture.
March 23rd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Neat cemetery!
March 23rd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Oh, so true. A nicely kept cemetery
March 23rd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice patterns but so sad
March 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close