Scarborough Mash

An interesting day- I had an appointment to get my car inspected. I determined that I needed to leave 1.25 hours before the appointment so I could stop by the library first. When I got near the auto dealers I realized I had left 2.25 hours before the appointment. So I decided to get lunch and drove down past the Scarborough Marsh and found one of the seafood placed open. I ordered a haddock sandwich and french fries. I took them back to a road pull off near the Marsh. Being restaurant food the servings were too large but I ate the it all. Then got to the dealers for my inspection. By having it done at the dealers I got it done for free and got my car washed too - a good deal. Then I started home and on one of the back roads I love to take, three black ducks with blue heads (free-ranging ducks I think - not wild) decided to cross the road right in front of me. I hit my brakes without looking to make sure there were no cars that might run into me. I was twice lucky as I didn't hit the ducks and no one hit me. I was glad to get home safe and sound.