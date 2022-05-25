Sign up
Photo 3102
Loon on Estes Lake
Spotted this Loon when driving to work. There is a pair. Dare we hope for babies or are they just passing through?
25th May 2022
25th May 22
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3577
photos
183
followers
88
following
849% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th May 2022 6:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
I've always wanted to hear loons in person. Still on my bucket list.
May 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
@blueberry1222
It is a lovely sound
May 25th, 2022
