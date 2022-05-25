Previous
Loon on Estes Lake by joansmor
Loon on Estes Lake

Spotted this Loon when driving to work. There is a pair. Dare we hope for babies or are they just passing through?
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Krista Marson
I've always wanted to hear loons in person. Still on my bucket list.
May 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
@blueberry1222 It is a lovely sound
May 25th, 2022  
