Photo 3125
A closer look
This is a closer look at the Gazebo.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3600
photos
185
followers
90
following
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th June 2022 3:40pm
Tags
gazebo
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty gazebo
June 18th, 2022
Babs
ace
I am pleased you took a close up photo of the gazebo, it is so pretty. I wonder if they have weddings there.
June 18th, 2022
