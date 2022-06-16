Sign up
Photo 3124
Gazebo
This was taken at the same place as yesterday. They have fixed this up a lot since last time I was there. The gazebo has always been there but the path is new. I like the addition of the path.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project.
3599
photos
185
followers
90
following
Tags
gazebo
Suzanne
ace
I like the leading line of the new path.
June 16th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
I like the complimentary angles of the path and gazebo
June 16th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Nice lines!
June 16th, 2022
