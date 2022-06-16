Previous
Gazebo by joansmor
Gazebo

This was taken at the same place as yesterday. They have fixed this up a lot since last time I was there. The gazebo has always been there but the path is new. I like the addition of the path.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Suzanne ace
I like the leading line of the new path.
June 16th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
I like the complimentary angles of the path and gazebo
June 16th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Nice lines!
June 16th, 2022  
