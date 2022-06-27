Biddeford Pool

More of the pictures from my drive along the coast near Biddeford. This is an island across from the little parking lot where I took the bell picture. I am going to bore you with pictures from that day unless I get out to get some more pictures. Won't be too soon because I picked up my new computer today. I am too tired tonight to put it up but after work tomorrow I will see if I can set it up. I am got t desk top which I haven't had as my main home computer for ages. I did it partly because I work from home on two jobs and a laptop just isn't a desktop. Also, I can get a bigger screen. But the fun comes in reloading my programs etc.