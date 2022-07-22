Yup I survived

I wanted to post last night but I didn’t have my computer set up. I couldn’t remember my password for signing on the phone. Got the password from my good friend whom I entrusted to let yo know if things went wrong. There will be lots of diary shots until I can get around better. This is my current view. Still don’t know where I am going. Operation went well but after had trouble urinating. They finally put a Foley in and took out 33.8 ounces. I was in such pain My back hurt my thighs on the tight leg hurt an I felt painfully bloated. Once the removed the urine my pain went from 6 to .5. But it was like the flood gates opened. Starting at midnight and to about half an hour ago I went in my own 3 times. The have the most uncomfortable bedpans. I didn’t eat much yesterday but Jane brought me a Dunkin’ ice coffee. I almost didn’t get the operation because I forgot to stop drinking water 2 hours before the time I showed up at the hospital. But it turned out I had to stop 2 hours before the operation and I made that time. I had a breathing tube in my mouth but I was asleep when the did that. Phew. They did a block on my ankle. Have a great day