Yup I survived

I wanted to post last night but I didn’t have my computer set up. I couldn’t remember my password for signing on the phone. Got the password from my good friend whom I entrusted to let yo know if things went wrong. There will be lots of diary shots until I can get around better. This is my current view. Still don’t know where I am going. Operation went well but after had trouble urinating. They finally put a Foley in and took out 33.8 ounces. I was in such pain My back hurt my thighs on the tight leg hurt an I felt painfully bloated. Once the removed the urine my pain went from 6 to .5. But it was like the flood gates opened. Starting at midnight and to about half an hour ago I went in my own 3 times. The have the most uncomfortable bedpans. I didn’t eat much yesterday but Jane brought me a Dunkin’ ice coffee. I almost didn’t get the operation because I forgot to stop drinking water 2 hours before the time I showed up at the hospital. But it turned out I had to stop 2 hours before the operation and I made that time. I had a breathing tube in my mouth but I was asleep when the did that. Phew. They did a block on my ankle. Have a great day
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my, so glad you’re okay - hope you recover fully and quickly
July 23rd, 2022  
Anne ace
Sounds like an ordeal for you Joan, hoping you feel much better soon
July 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
So glad you are ok, you have had a few problems to overcome haven't you. Wishing you a speedy recovery
July 23rd, 2022  
