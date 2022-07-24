Sign up
Photo 3162
My foot
I meant to post last nights but just got distracted. I should be going to rehab today. It is in Kennebunk which is close to my town. I have some work to do so that I can get around safely at home.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
foot
Dianne
Good luck with your rehab and hopefully you can get home again soon. Take care!
July 25th, 2022
