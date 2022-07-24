Previous
My foot by joansmor
Photo 3162

My foot

I meant to post last nights but just got distracted. I should be going to rehab today. It is in Kennebunk which is close to my town. I have some work to do so that I can get around safely at home.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Joan Robillard

Dianne
Good luck with your rehab and hopefully you can get home again soon. Take care!
July 25th, 2022  
