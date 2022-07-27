Previous
My naked foot by joansmor
My naked foot

First time I have seen my foot since the operation. Everything went well. I have an arch. Haven’t had one for years. And the big arthritis knot has been removed. The doctors appointment wore me too a frazzle.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Joan Robillard

Suzanne ace
Ouch!! I hope it is healing well for you and that you will soon be scampering around, camera in hand.
July 27th, 2022  
