Photo 3164
On my way to Rehab
Had to grab a picture on my way to rehab. This is a nice place. More info in the future.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Tags
van
,
wheelchair
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good for you! You are really moving forward.
July 27th, 2022
