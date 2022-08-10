Previous
Next
Missing my baby by joansmor
Photo 3179

Missing my baby

Tomorrow I go home and see if Two forgives me for going away for so long. Going to be a long day today.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
I'm sure he will be pleased to see you and all will be forgiven.
August 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
She will be so happy to have you back! Ibet you are counting the hours 😻
August 11th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Oh she will jump on you when she sees you, I'm sure.
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise