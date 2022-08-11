Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3180
Who are you???!
I go home tomorrow so I thought this was a fun picture because Two may not recognize me. She is still buzzing at the people who helped me get her to the vets. 🤞🤞
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3655
photos
181
followers
91
following
871% complete
View this month »
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
two
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, I imagine you're going to get the cold shoulder for a while. (o: Very cute.
August 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close