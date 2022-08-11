Previous
Next
Who are you???! by joansmor
Photo 3180

Who are you???!

I go home tomorrow so I thought this was a fun picture because Two may not recognize me. She is still buzzing at the people who helped me get her to the vets. 🤞🤞
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, I imagine you're going to get the cold shoulder for a while. (o: Very cute.
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise