Photo 3188
My sweeting eating one of his favorite foods
This photo taken 5 years before he died. We went for a boat ride out of Portsmouth, NH after eating lunch at a waterside restaurant. It was a wonderful day.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3663
photos
179
followers
91
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A85
Taken
24th July 2006 11:19am
ice
cream
york
beach
jim
Dianne
Lovely memories for you.
August 20th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
He's still with you today in this wonderful picture. I'm sure he has an eye on you and protecting you from up There.
August 20th, 2022
SandraD
ace
Love the licking well captured.
August 20th, 2022
