Previous
Next
My sweeting eating one of his favorite foods by joansmor
Photo 3188

My sweeting eating one of his favorite foods

This photo taken 5 years before he died. We went for a boat ride out of Portsmouth, NH after eating lunch at a waterside restaurant. It was a wonderful day.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Lovely memories for you.
August 20th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
He's still with you today in this wonderful picture. I'm sure he has an eye on you and protecting you from up There.
August 20th, 2022  
SandraD ace
Love the licking well captured.
August 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise