White Admiral? by joansmor
Photo 3194

White Admiral?

I saw this butterfly when I was on the deck and I think it is a white admiral on it's last leg. Poor thing
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
875% complete

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Neat capture!
August 25th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such short lives but they bring such beauty
August 25th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh that’s an unusual one!
August 25th, 2022  
