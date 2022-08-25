Sign up
Photo 3194
White Admiral?
I saw this butterfly when I was on the deck and I think it is a white admiral on it's last leg. Poor thing
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3669
photos
179
followers
91
following
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th August 2022 3:43pm
Tags
white
,
butterfly
,
admiral
Islandgirl
ace
Neat capture!
August 25th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such short lives but they bring such beauty
August 25th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh that’s an unusual one!
August 25th, 2022
