Photo 3195
Two trying out the knee scooter
Two had to try out the knee scooter before I returned it. She thought it fit her nicely.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
0
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3670
photos
177
followers
90
following
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
Views
4
365
iPhone 11 Pro
14th August 2022 4:58pm
Tags
two
,
scooter
,
knew
