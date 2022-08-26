Previous
Two trying out the knee scooter by joansmor
Photo 3195

Two trying out the knee scooter

Two had to try out the knee scooter before I returned it. She thought it fit her nicely.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Joan Robillard
