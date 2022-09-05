Sign up
Photo 3205
More hibiscus
Wanted to post this picture so you could see the plant in place. That is a solar light.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Tags
hibiscus
Renee Salamon
What lovely colour and texture
September 6th, 2022
SandraD
Stunning red hibiscus
September 6th, 2022
