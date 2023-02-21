Sign up
Photo 3376
Lone tree
I like taking pictures of lone trees that stand out in front of great views or even simple vistas.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3852
photos
192
followers
93
following
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A85
Taken
7th September 2006 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
for2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
February 21st, 2023
