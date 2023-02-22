Sign up
Photo 3377
Dam
When the snow is deep and the spring rains frequent the water pours over the dam to make a wonderful photo.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
10
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3853
photos
192
followers
93
following
925% complete
View this month »
Tags
dam
,
for2023
Milanie
ace
Looks really nice on black
February 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic water shot, great in b&w
February 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous!
February 22nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So much going on in this. Beautiful shot.
February 22nd, 2023
George
ace
Powerful.
February 22nd, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
February 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful shot, full of drama
February 22nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
February 22nd, 2023
