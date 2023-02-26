Previous
Doubling Point Lighthouse by joansmor
Doubling Point Lighthouse

I have only visited this lighthouse once. It is in a rather had to get to and remote area. Found it thanks to two gps systems. My Garmin sort of got me close and then the cellphone took me the rest of the way.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Ann H. LeFevre
Put this one on our visiting list! (o: Beautiful shot. It was an instant fav for me.
February 25th, 2023  
Casablanca
Lovely walkway
February 25th, 2023  
JackieR
Oh this is striking! I want to walk right into the screen!!
February 25th, 2023  
Mags
Super leading lines!
February 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
@olivetreeann I was thinking we could to this and Bailey's Island.or go on to Pemaquid Light.
February 25th, 2023  
Bucktree
Great pov and leading lines. Fabulous b&w capture.
February 25th, 2023  
