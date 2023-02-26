Sign up
Photo 3380
Doubling Point Lighthouse
I have only visited this lighthouse once. It is in a rather had to get to and remote area. Found it thanks to two gps systems. My Garmin sort of got me close and then the cellphone took me the rest of the way.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3856
photos
192
followers
91
following
926% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
12th September 2017 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lighthouse
,
for2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Put this one on our visiting list! (o: Beautiful shot. It was an instant fav for me.
February 25th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Lovely walkway
February 25th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh this is striking! I want to walk right into the screen!!
February 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Super leading lines!
February 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
@olivetreeann
I was thinking we could to this and Bailey's Island.or go on to Pemaquid Light.
February 25th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great pov and leading lines. Fabulous b&w capture.
February 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
