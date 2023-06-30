Previous
Estes Lake by joansmor
Photo 3505

Estes Lake

Still playing with vertical landscapes.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
wonderful greens - particularly in the reflections!
June 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture!
June 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well done- this works very nicely as a vertical and I remember that view!
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise