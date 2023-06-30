Sign up
Previous
Photo 3505
Estes Lake
Still playing with vertical landscapes.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
vertical
,
lake
,
landscapes
,
estes
Maggiemae
ace
wonderful greens - particularly in the reflections!
June 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture!
June 30th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well done- this works very nicely as a vertical and I remember that view!
June 30th, 2023
