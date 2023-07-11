Sign up
Photo 3516
Daisey
Saw this Daisey outside the library.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3995
photos
193
followers
104
following
963% complete
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th July 2023 2:48pm
Tags
daisey
Judith Johnson
So pretty, did someone drop it I wonder?
July 11th, 2023
Bill Ososki
Is tattered look is becoming.
July 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Nice!
July 11th, 2023
