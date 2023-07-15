Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3520
My entry
I entered this in a border challenge on the scrapbooking site I post on. I used Anna Aspnes products and some from a Oscraps collaborations.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3999
photos
192
followers
104
following
964% complete
View this month »
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birdhouses
,
scrapbook
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet!
July 15th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cute and creatively colorful!
July 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close