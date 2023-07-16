Sign up
Photo 3521
At least not raining
We have warm muggy days and rainy days and mixed days. Mostly rainy and mixed days. Not a wonderful summer but when I look at other places, I decide to be happy with the weather we have.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th July 2023 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
no
,
1
,
pond
Corinne C
ace
So nicely framed, a lovely picture
July 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely misty scene!
July 16th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nicely framed!
Muggy and rainy is what we are experiencing!
July 16th, 2023
Muggy and rainy is what we are experiencing!