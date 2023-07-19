Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3524
Out at the blueberry plains
Only today there aren't many blueberry bushes left and it is a nature sanctuary. I picked here as a child.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4003
photos
192
followers
104
following
965% complete
View this month »
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th July 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful scene and sky!
July 20th, 2023
winghong_ho
Wonderful sky and capture.
July 20th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful scene. I love the cloudscape and the light on the greenery. We are growing 3 small blueberry bushes. They produced quite a bit this year, but are resting now.
July 20th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I guess nature got the best of the bushes. Fond memories for you. Good shot.
July 20th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Love the clouds!
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close