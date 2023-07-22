Previous
My Chair lift by joansmor
Photo 3527

My Chair lift

Did I mention I had a chairlift installed. I have 10 steps to get from my driveway to the stoop. I find it very hard to carry groceries up those stairs. I have spent months trying to figure out what to do. A ramp to replace those steps would have to be so big it could take up all the driveway. I had one last year on the other side of the house but it went to the street and I live on a hill which means walking up and down what in winter can be an icy road to get to my car in the driveway. So, I came up with the idea of a chair lift going to the cellar and a small ramp to go up to the door jamb which then is at the same level as my driveway. Now i live in an old house (90 years old) and the cellar isn't pretty but it works, and this gave me back access to the cellar where I store things like Christmas decorations. The installers took this picture.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful solution, Joan! Glad you found something that works well for you!
July 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
That's a great idea!
We just installed such a chair on our main stairs for my Mom who is now living with us.
July 22nd, 2023  
JackieR ace
looks great and tidy to me
July 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A perfect solution Joan - I could not do without my stair lift!
July 22nd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Clever idea.
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise