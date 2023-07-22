My Chair lift

Did I mention I had a chairlift installed. I have 10 steps to get from my driveway to the stoop. I find it very hard to carry groceries up those stairs. I have spent months trying to figure out what to do. A ramp to replace those steps would have to be so big it could take up all the driveway. I had one last year on the other side of the house but it went to the street and I live on a hill which means walking up and down what in winter can be an icy road to get to my car in the driveway. So, I came up with the idea of a chair lift going to the cellar and a small ramp to go up to the door jamb which then is at the same level as my driveway. Now i live in an old house (90 years old) and the cellar isn't pretty but it works, and this gave me back access to the cellar where I store things like Christmas decorations. The installers took this picture.