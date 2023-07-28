Sign up
Previous
Photo 3533
The road
I always say I am going on a photo ride. So, this is the road I took for a photo ride on this day. Posting early so I can take another photo ride on my way to meet friends for supper at Sea Dog Brewery, This means I won't be in bed by 8 tonight.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th July 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
bkb in the city
What a scenic road to travel on
July 28th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
A lovely tree lined drive
July 28th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
July 28th, 2023
