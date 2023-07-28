Previous
The road by joansmor
I always say I am going on a photo ride. So, this is the road I took for a photo ride on this day. Posting early so I can take another photo ride on my way to meet friends for supper at Sea Dog Brewery, This means I won't be in bed by 8 tonight.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
bkb in the city
What a scenic road to travel on
July 28th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
A lovely tree lined drive
July 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
July 28th, 2023  
