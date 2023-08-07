Previous
Bee by joansmor
Photo 3543

Bee

My first attempt at a bee this year. We went and had lunch at the Stonewall Kitchen Outlet yesterday. They have beautiful gardens.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
970% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Wonderful capture.
August 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the bee and that pretty flower.
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise