Taken from Harris Island by joansmor
Taken from Harris Island

Harris Island is in York, Maine. Every once in a while, I like to take a drive there and get some wonderful harbor views.
I forgot to post yesterday. So now I will be playing catch up.
8th August 2023

Joan Robillard

11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Gerasimos Georg.
looks so beautiful
August 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful.
August 9th, 2023  
Bucktree
Beautiful harbor and a lovely sky.
August 9th, 2023  
Dawn
A lovely day and image
August 9th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
It's a beautiful scene and well worth the drive
August 9th, 2023  
Junan Heath
Beautiful!
August 9th, 2023  
Mags
What a beautiful summer water scene.
August 9th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
August 9th, 2023  
