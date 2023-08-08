Sign up
Previous
Photo 3544
Taken from Harris Island
Harris Island is in York, Maine. Every once in a while, I like to take a drive there and get some wonderful harbor views.
I forgot to post yesterday. So now I will be playing catch up.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
8
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4023
photos
192
followers
106
following
970% complete
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th August 2023 3:38pm
boats
york
island
harris
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
looks so beautiful
August 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful.
August 9th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful harbor and a lovely sky.
August 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely day and image
August 9th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beautiful scene and well worth the drive
August 9th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
August 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a beautiful summer water scene.
August 9th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
August 9th, 2023
