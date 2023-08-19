Sign up
Previous
Photo 3555
Mother and child
This was taken in my gf's back yard and sent to me. She isn't a photographer but follows a lot of people on here especially ones who posts lots of pictures of their pets.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Tags
deer
Diana
ace
How wonderful to have these lovely visitors.
August 20th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful scene! Lovely composition. Lucky to have those sweet visitors so close.
August 20th, 2023
