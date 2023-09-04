Sign up
Previous
Photo 3571
One of the fancy cottages at Hampton Beach
There are some really extravagant cottages along this area. I imagine it is a bit like the Hamptons in New York.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
7
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4050
photos
191
followers
107
following
978% complete
View this month »
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st August 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cottage
Corinne C
ace
Wow. Gorgeous house. The statues are a little too much but if they like it who am I to say anything.
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
September 5th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Not what I would call a "cottage" but in a billionaire's world it probably is! Nice shot. Is this the same neighborhood where they turned the lighthouse into a home?
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful place and capture!
September 5th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Elegant
September 5th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
September 5th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Shot😊
September 5th, 2023
365 Project
close