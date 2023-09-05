Sign up
Previous
Photo 3572
The Ski Jump at No 1 Pond
The ski jump at NO.1 pond when the water was glass like.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Tags
jump
,
ski
Annie D
ace
The water is so clear and still with no-one on it..lovely reflections
September 5th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of the scene and reflection.
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nice capture and reflections.
September 5th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great reflections!
September 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful reflection!
September 6th, 2023
