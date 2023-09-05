Previous
The Ski Jump at No 1 Pond by joansmor
Photo 3572

The Ski Jump at No 1 Pond

The ski jump at NO.1 pond when the water was glass like.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
The water is so clear and still with no-one on it..lovely reflections
September 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of the scene and reflection.
September 5th, 2023  
Nice capture and reflections.
September 5th, 2023  
Great reflections!
September 6th, 2023  
Wonderful reflection!
September 6th, 2023  
