Previous
Photo 3573
The Overlook
This is an overlook on Rt 5 outside of Limerick it is built and maintained privately. Jane and I sat in the car with the windows open eating a lunch and enjoying the views.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
6
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
Tags
outlook
,
limerick
Corinne C
ace
It looks so much like VT!
September 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
The two states have a lot in common except we have a coast.
September 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous view!
September 6th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a picturesque scene
September 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture
September 7th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely view!
September 7th, 2023
