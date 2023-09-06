Previous
The Overlook by joansmor
The Overlook

This is an overlook on Rt 5 outside of Limerick it is built and maintained privately. Jane and I sat in the car with the windows open eating a lunch and enjoying the views.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Joan Robillard

11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Corinne C ace
It looks so much like VT!
September 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
The two states have a lot in common except we have a coast.
September 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a gorgeous view!
September 6th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a picturesque scene
September 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture
September 7th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely view!
September 7th, 2023  
